Arctic air retreats as temperatures get back to near seasonal averages

Arctic air will loosen its grip on the Weather First area heading into the second half of the week as temperatures are expected to get back to near the seasonal averages for late January.

High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 20s. A few scattered snow showers will be possible at times ahead of a brief bout of colder air that will be in place on Thursday with high temperatures barely sneaking into the lower teens.

The cold spell will be brief as it retreats back north as some more mild air pushes in sending temperatures to near or above average from Friday through the weekend with highs ranging from the lower-to-upper 20s. Night lows will generally be in the single digits, however teens are expected Friday night into Saturday and again Sunday into Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high probability of above average temperatures in the January 26th through 30th period.

No major storms are expected as quiet weather will linger into next week.