Arctic air lifts this weekend as temperatures return closer to average

Arctic air will only have a brief stay before it’s replaced by more mild air heading into the weekend as temperatures return closer to average.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 20s for highs on Friday afternoon after starting the day in the single digits below-zero.

Milder air builds in over the weekend with high temperatures slightly above-average in the lower-to-middle 30s on Saturday and around the upper 30s on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above-average on Monday with highs returning to the middle-to-upper 30s before falling back to a touch below-average with highs in the middle-to-upper 20s the rest of the week.

A storm system will sweep across the region on Monday bringing the chance of rain and/or rain and snow. Given that this is still several days away, there is high uncertainty on the track of this system which will be likely ironed out over the weekend.