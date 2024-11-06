Another storm system brings a shot of rain with it this weekend

We’ve got a few days lull in an active weather pattern from Wednesday through Friday before our next dose of rain arrives. A storm system will move our way from the southwest this coming weekend, bringing with it some rain.

It’s not a very potent and cold storm system, so no dramatic, winter weather or severe storms are going to come with it.

Timing of the rain is still a bit uncertain at this point, but it’s looking like the most likely time for rain in our area is late Saturday morning until about sunrise Sunday morning.

Despite the clouds and rain with this passing storm system, temperatures will remain close to the norm for the second week of November.