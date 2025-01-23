Another round of arctic air Thursday, but it won’t stick around long

A cold front pushed through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday evening, providing the focus for snow showers with a trace of accumulation. Colder air and a gusty, northwesterly wind are moving in behind that front, keeping the chill around for Thursday. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits Thursday afternoon with most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa around 10-14 degrees for highs.

Skies will remain sunny through Thursday. Winds shift Thursday night, and temperatures will rebound into the 20s by Friday afternoon.