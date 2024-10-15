Another freeze early Wednesday, then warming up the rest of this week

Most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa was below freezing early Tuesday with lows in the 20s. Temperatures will be just as cold if not a bit colder early Wednesday, effectively ending the growing season across the region.

After a cold start to Wednesday, highs will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze out of the southwest.

A dry and warmer pattern will continue late this week and through the weekend. Highs will be back to the lower 70s Friday and will remain above average into the start of next week.

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine the rest of this week, through the weekend, and into next week. Clouds will increase a little bit Saturday, but skies remain nice and bright.

Rain will remain hard to come by for the next couple weeks. A passing shower looks possible early next week, but if we’re lucky enough to see that happen, amounts will remain minor at best.