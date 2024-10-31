Another chance of rain late this weekend into early next week

After a couple of pleasant, sunny days from Friday through Saturday, clouds will be on the increase late Saturday and off-and-on showers move in late this weekend. Occasional rain is likely from Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday.

It won’t be enough to make for any troubles getting to the ballot box Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild early next week, from the 60s Monday into the 50s on Election Day.

There’s a stretch of more seasonable, cool weather ahead through the majority of next week.