Another, brief shot of arctic air, then more seasonable this weekend

A cold front pushing southward through Minnesota will be the focus of some brief snow showers Wednesday evening, and will deliver another dose of cold, arctic air for Wednesday night through Thursday.

Thursday’s highs will be back below normal, but above zero, with a low around 1° and highs around 10° Thursday afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine along with this cold, dry arctic air.

Temperatures will recover relatively quickly. Highs return to around 20° Friday afternoon after a bitterly cold start Friday morning.

A weak clipper will bring added clouds and a few flurries Friday, but very little if any snow is expected. Temperatures return to the mid-20s this weekend with a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and more sunshine Sunday.

Highs will be trending milder next week with temperatures returning to the mid-30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A remarkably quiet and dry winter continues, and no significant storm systems are on the horizon for us at this time.