ALERT DAY: Wednesday afternoon and evening storms

Wednesday is becoming our latest Alert Day in southeast Minnesota & northern Iowa due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Hail and high winds are the primary threats, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

These storms will be possible as early as 2-3 PM and will wrap up around midnight heading into Thursday. Dew points will be in the low mid-60s as storms are occurring (dew points of 60° or higher are ideal for strong to severe storms). We will have some clearing earlier in the day that will allow us to build energy for storms to flare up during the afternoon.

This is another round of storms that could bring as high as anywhere from 1-3″ of rain to our area, so be prepared in the event you need to take an alternate route to work Thursday morning.