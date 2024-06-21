ALERT DAY: Heavy rain threat continues Friday night through Saturday afternoon

Parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa have received nearly 4 inches of rain, and a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are on the way from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Warm, humid, unstable air is in place and a nearly stationary front is draped across the area. Because of this, repeated rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain over the same areas will continue to pose a flooding risk.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Saturday. Some rivers will peak even later than that, from Saturday night into Sunday morning. By the time the rain wraps up late Saturday afternoon, some locations will have received nearly 5 inches or more rain. The last push of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon has the potential of developing stronger to severe storms. That will be it for rain for the weekend, and we can enjoy a quieter, sunny Sunday.

The majority of next week looks to remain rain-free and warm. Highs will return to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday, then fall back to the 70s for the rest of next week.

A few showers and thunderstorms look possible next Friday and Saturday.