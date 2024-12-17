Alberta Clipper snow chance Thursday

Another chance of snow is in the forecast for Thursday, but confidence in the details of this system is still on the low side.

An Alberta Clipper is expected to sweep across the Dakota’s, Minnesota and perhaps northern Iowa throughout the day on Thursday, bringing with it the potential for a few inches of snow!

Model guidance has trended southward over the last few days with this system, but a decent number of models still show the brunt of the heaviest snow missing our area to the north. However, this system will have a broad reach across Minnesota, and if the low tracks far enough south, northern Iowa as well.

As far as timing goes, snow looks to become likely Thursday during the morning hours, potentially impacting the morning commute. Snow may stick around through a majority of the day, impacting the afternoon/evening commute as well.

Snow totals are still up in the air for the time being, no pun intended. A good 1″-3″ of snow is a good bet across southeastern Minnesota north of I-90, even if the heaviest snow misses our area to the north. If the low tracks further south, higher totals between 3″-5″ will be possible north of I-90, with a couple inches possible across northern Iowa.

Still plenty of time to watch this system, but the chances of us seeing our first decent snowfall of the year Thursday, as well as a white Christmas after all, seem to be increasing! Check back with us throughout the week for the latest forecast information!