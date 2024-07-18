Active pattern returns with daily chances for rain early next week

Quiet and pleasant July weather will continue the rest of the week with rain chances arriving over the weekend carrying into next week.

A low pressure trough will setup over the central part of the country this weekend and remain in place through the middle of next week as multiple disturbances move into the region leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms most of which will likely occur during the afternoon and early evening.

Humidity will also increase as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s through the weekend into next week.

There won’t be much of a range in temperatures due to the stagnant weather pattern that will be in place with highs generally around average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures near average across the Weather First area in their latest six-to-ten day outlook from July 23-27. The average high temperature during this period is around 80°.