A look ahead to the weekend

The weekend is finally here, and with it comes the chance for some light snow and warmer temperatures as well! Now, I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up too high on the snow, we aren’t looking at a whole lot, with just a dusting expected for most.

Flurries and snow showers come to an end across our area later this evening, with some partial clearing expected later on. This clearing will not last long though, as another storm system approaches from the northwest.

Temperatures drop into the low teens overnight tonight, with winds remaining light out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Nothing that stands out this time of year, as the average low temperature is actually a bit lower, at 7F for Rochester, MN.

Saturday will feature plenty of clouds through the day, but most of the area is looking dry at this time. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, thanks to light southerly winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Snow chances increase Saturday evening and overnight, with a majority of the heaviest snow missing our area to the north and east. Scattered snow showers will be around most of Saturday night, however, and this will lead to some light snow accumulations, especially north of I-90 and east of I-35.

In general, accumulations will remain below an 1″, with the greatest chances of seeing an inch lying near the Rochester area. Otherwise, just a dusting for most, if any at all. While expected snowfall is not significant, there will likely be some slick spots on the roads to be careful of Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Cloud cover hangs around Sunday, with a chance for a few flurries as well through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20F’s Sunday morning, but northwest winds bring much colder air into the area by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures drop into the teens Sunday later in the day, and into the single digits by late Sunday evening. Bundle up!