A look ahead at next week

For those of you out there who are not as thrilled about the warmer temperatures and higher humidity coming up this weekend, there is some good news next week!

Temperatures are currently forecast to take a bit of tumble heading into the middle of next week after a cold front passes through. Not only will the temperatures drop, but we will kick some of that mugginess out as well.

Monday still looks warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80F’s and dew points near 70F. There will be a slightly higher probability for some t-storm activity during the day on Monday, and some of those storms could be severe, with damaging winds and perhaps large hail.

The cold front passes through Monday, and Tuesday we see dew points and high temperatures begin to drop, with highs in the lower 80F’s.

By Wednesday, highs may struggle to reach 80F under partly cloudy skies, then by Thursday most locations may not make it to 80F! The week will close out with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70F’s to around 80F.

Overall, after this weekend, we see more comfortable conditions arrive with plenty of sunshine after this upcoming Monday!