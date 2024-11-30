A gradual warm up begins Sunday, a few snow chances to watch

Happy Saturday everyone! It’s certainly still on the cold side of things out there across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with temperatures in the teens and lower 20F’s as we round out the final day of November!

Temperatures look to dip into the single digits once again tonight, especially if we can keep the clear skies around. Northwest winds around 10 mph will send wind chills below 0F once again, down to around -5F for most of us.

Sunshine continues into Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures finally beginning to make their way into the area. Highs will be low 20F’s for most of the Weather First area, with lighter winds as well.

Sunday night an Alberta Clipper type system passes just south and west of the area, leading to a brief uptick in snow chances. The best chance for snow will be west of I-35, and south of I-90, with any accumulations being limited to a dusting.

Snow chances exit the area by the morning commute Monday. Highs climb into the low to mid 20F’s, under a generally mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the teens Monday night, before rebounding into the upper 20F’s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, high temperatures look to climb into the mid 30F’s across the area, under a generally mostly cloudy sky. An Alberta Clipper type system will pass us by to the north and east, with the best forcing and moisture for any snow remaining to our east. A few rain/snow showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday, but odds favor a majority of the precipitation missing us well to the east.

Temperatures drop toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the teens to low 20F’s, with lows in the single digits. Snow chances also return next Friday, but exact timing and accumulation amounts remain uncertain for the time being. Will continue to watch!