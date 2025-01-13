A frigid Monday ahead, clouds hang around

The arctic air has returned! Temperatures crashed Sunday and continue to crash this evening, with many Minnesota locations now in the single digits. Winds also remain gusty out of the northwest, with sustained winds up to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight, into the single digits below 0F across Dodge and Steele counties, and around 0F for the remainder of the Weather First area.

Brisk northwest winds will continue, gusting up to 30 mph at times, with sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph. These winds will add further chill to the air, yielding wind chill values as low as -20F by Monday morning.

Temperatures do not rebound much across southeastern Minnesota during the day Monday, only managing to reach 10F or so. Northern Iowa will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid teens for most. Snow across southeastern Minnesota will prevent solar radiation from heating the air as much as snowless regions across northern Iowa, resulting in cooler temperatures.

Winds will remain brisk out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Wind chills will remain in the single digits below 0F through Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately, we are unlikely to see much sun Monday, as persistent low level stratus clouds hold on firmly across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There are no precipitation chances at this time.

With that said, you will want to make sure to bundle up tomorrow. Wind chills will be nearing dangerous cold levels Monday morning, and remaining uncomfortable through the day. Make sure to keep those thick jackets, scarfs, hats and gloves on hand!