A few snow showers into Saturday, turning milder early next week

The bitterly cold, arctic air is out of here and temperatures are running closer to “normal” late January highs to end the week. A clipper has delivered clouds and a few snow showers to southern Minnesota Friday, and another fast-moving clipper brings the potential of a few more snow showers and flurries Saturday.

Any snow will be minimal at best, but could be enough to make for a few slick patches and briefly lowered visibility.

That’s about the extent of our weather excitement in the coming days. Highs will high the upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky Sunday.

Temperatures get a boost early next week. Highs will make their way into the upper 30s both Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be gusty this weekend and into the start of next week.

Even with temperatures dropping a bit on Wednesday of next week, they’ll stay above average, in the upper 20s to lower 30s, through the end of January.