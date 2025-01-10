A few snow showers Friday and Saturday

In the wake of the front that pushed through Thursday, and with another wave of low pressure moving into the region this weekend, we’ve got a couple opportunities of light snow ahead of us. Temperatures will remain seasonably cold with highs in the 20s.

There should be a few snow showers around Friday, mainly from the mid-morning into the early afternoon. Amounts will be minor, mainly around a trace up to a half inch. At times, visibility will be lowered with any brief snow showers.

We’re in for a more quiet stretch from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Light snow looks to return to the area by early Sunday evening, at least for a few of us. Widespread heavy snow is not expected.