A few snow chances to watch this week, turning colder

Happy Monday everyone! Randy is up at U.S. Bank Stadium tonight and will be doing live weather there for the 5PM and 6PM news casts, but will be back for the 10PM! I’m filling in on the web side of things, so you get to see both our faces tonight!

Temperatures are dropping out there as a cold front passes through the area. Northwest winds will remain on the breezy side through around midnight tonight, and will be drawing that colder Canadian air southward. We are not looking at any extreme cold though, with lows dropping into the low to mid 20F’s tonight.

We keep the clouds around into tomorrow, with snow showers arriving by the afternoon hours! An Alberta Clipper will be passing through, bringing a brief bout of light fluffy snow to the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Snow totals will remain on the lower end, around 1″-2″, but expect some slick spots on the roads for the evening commute.

Snow exits the area well before the morning commute Wednesday morning, but there may still be some slick spots on less treated roadways. Highs only manage to climb to about 20F Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs in the mid to upper 20F’s return Thursday, as well as the snow chances! Another Alberta Clipper is expected to track across Minnesota Tuesday morning through the afternoon hours, bring some the potential for some heftier snow totals with it.

There is still a fair deal of uncertainty on the exact track of this low, so snow totals are still up in the air at this time. Some models keep the heaviest snow up near the Twin Cities, while others show the heaviest snow tracking right through our area. With that said, you’ll want to check back with us throughout this week for the latest forecast information, seeing as this system may impact both the morning and evening commutes Thursday.

Colder temperatures arrive by weeks end, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. The cold may not stick around long though, with the potential for a more mild pattern arriving by early next week.