A couple rain chances, cooler weather by next weekend

Afternoon storms are tracking further north of our area, but we still could see some showers during the evening hours. The best chance for storms remains overnight. A couple storms could still feature strong wind gusts, and we do still have the I-35 and Highway 218 corridors under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather late Sunday & early Monday, but widespread severe weather is not a concern. Rainfall totals are trending to be all over the place. Most of us are looking at lighter rainfall, but some communities in southern Minnesota could have some heavier rain on the morning commute.

We also still have storms in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday. Our area is, once again, under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. There is also no current threat for widespread severe weather, but that could change over the next couple days.

After a few more stragglers behind the Tuesday storms on Wednesday, rain chances will wrap up for the week. Highs will be in the upper-70s and/or low-80s each of Monday through Wednesday before we are in the low-70s heading into next weekend.