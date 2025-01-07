A couple of passing clippers to bring snow chances in the days ahead

There will be chances for light snow in the days ahead as a couple of clipper systems pass through the region.

The first will arrive sometime on Thursday night. This system may have just enough energy and moisture to produce some light snow or flurries. There is still some uncertainty on its timing, but higher chances are most probable late in the evening and overnight into Friday. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all.

Another more potent clipper is expected to dive south into the region from Canada in the late Saturday night into Sunday timeframe. The track of this clipper is still uncertain, but it’ll have more moisture than the previous clipper and may produce accumulations around 1″ to possibly 2″. Further details about this system will get narrowed down as it gets closer.