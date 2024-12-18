A colder solstice weekend, then milder to finish up December

Behind Thursday’s clipper, another batch of colder, arctic air is on the way for the start of this coming weekend. Looking past that, temperatures will start to rise.

Sunday’s highs will be seasonably cold with highs in the 20s. Daily highs will then begin stair-stepping up into the 30s, above the freezing mark by Christmas Eve. The last weekend of December into the very end of the month is looking even milder with the potential of highs making it back to the lower 40s.

Despite some wintry weather ending this week and starting this weekend, we’re not quite in the grips of a cold winter yet.