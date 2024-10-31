A cold night for trick-or-treaters, quiet sunny to end the week and start the weekend

A storm system affecting the upper Midwest has brought accumulating snow to central and northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re mainly on the drier and cold side of the storm system from Thursday evening into Friday morning. That storm will be out of here soon and we’re in for more sunshine Friday and Saturday. Winds and cold air will make for wind chills in the 20s Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be dropping down to the mid-20s Friday morning thanks to a clearing sky and light wind, along with a big batch of cool, Canadian air.

After a cold start to Friday morning, temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s along with sunshine and a light wind Friday afternoon.

A south breeze and sunny sky will help bring highs back to the upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

A couple waves of low pressure will have at least a minor impact on the region from Sunday through Election Day. Showers are possible from late Saturday night into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s not likely to be a rain-out on any of those days, but occasional rain can be expected.

After a warmer Monday with highs in the 60s, temperatures moderate the rest of next week with more seasonable highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.