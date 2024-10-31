A chilly Halloween with a taste of winter

A large storm system will continue to affect us through Thursday. Rain chances are highest in the morning to early afternoon before showers come to an end by 3pm.

There will be some snow in the mix, at least for a few of us in southeast Minnesota. Totals will be minor, if any, and confined to minor accumulations on grassy areas. While it’s going to add a wintry flavor to Halloween, and make for a cold evening, the week will end on a more sunny and cool note.

Heads up for trick-or-treaters, you’ll want some extra layers Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.