A Beautiful Friday ahead!

A beautiful Friday lies ahead the Weather First area today, with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

It will be a bit chilly out there this morning whether heading to work or out to the bus stop, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30F’s for most. Would be a good idea to have a jacket with you if outside for a more prolonged period of time.

Things change this afternoon once the sun is up for a while and can efficiently heat things up without much cloud cover preventing it. By this afternoon all of the Weather First area will be in the low to mid 50F’s, under a good deal of sunshine!

The average high temperature for this time of year is right around 45F, which puts our forecasted high temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average in some locations!

Cirrus and cirrostratus clouds will begin to filter in this afternoon as a weather system to our southwest begins moving in our direction. No rain chances for our area today or tonight, so you won’t need the umbrella even with some increase in the clouds.

The weather will certainly be in the Friday mood, and it will be a great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine once off work and school this afternoon!