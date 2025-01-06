Setting goals can help improve your mental health by giving you a sense of direction and purpose. Use the SMART method to make your goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. For example, you could set a goal to reduce anxiety by practicing deep breathing for 10 minutes a day for a month.

Setting goals can help improve your mental health by giving you a sense of direction and purpose. When it comes to goal setting, one of the most effective strategies is using SMART goals. Use the SMART method to make your goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. For example, you could set a goal to reduce anxiety by practicing deep breathing for 10 minutes a day for a month.

To learn more about setting goals to support your mental health, visit HERE.