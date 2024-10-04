Remove and Replace

As you know, everything has a useful life. Factory built fireplaces can begin to show their age because heating appliances and fireplaces don't last forever – they'll need replacement as some point.

One of the options is a fireplace remodel – to us it means we are updating the new fireplace in place of the old one. The other option is if you like the overall look but just want a new appliance – rather than a costly removal of the finishing work on the wall to remove the fireplace from the front, we instead go through the back of the fireplace to remove it.