How to build an upside fire

Now that fireplace season is here, we want to take the opportunity to give you a couple of quick tips to make your experience easier and maybe more enjoyable! There are many ways to build a fire: the Log Cabin, the Teepee, the Star, and the Upside-down fire.

Now that you’re using your fireplace more, it’s important to keep it clean, starting with the glass. Take a newspaper or rag, spray it lightly with water, dip it in the fireplace ash, and rub the ash on your fireplace windows in a circular motion. It won’t harm the glass and gets it clean.