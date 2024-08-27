What the Tech? Zombie Apps and Subscriptions

(ABC 6 News) – It’s not Halloween yet, but it’s the perfect time to talk about zombies—zombie apps and

accounts, that is. These digital remnants of forgotten services compromise your privacy, drain

your battery, and clutter your phone. Subscriptions are a particularly big culprit. Let’s dive into

how to identify and exorcise these digital undead.

Remember that app or service you signed up for ages ago? Maybe it was MySpace, Tumblr,

Imgur, or even Expedia for a one-time vacation booking. If you didn’t delete the account, it’s

likely still active, and your information could be at risk. I’ll bet your information is in apps,

websites, and services you’ve forgotten about.

Why does this matter? Because having your email address, password, name, and address

scattered across the internet makes you a prime target for hackers. Data breaches at MySpace

and Tumblr exposed the details of millions of users.

How to hunt and eliminate zombie accounts

It’s crucial to track down and delete these dormant accounts. While it’s easier said than done,

Google and Facebook can help. Google’s security settings reveal everything linked to your

Gmail address along with saved passwords. Facebook shows websites and apps where you’ve

used your account to log in. Go through these lists and delete what you don’t need.

Additionally, search your inbox for terms like “welcome to” or “your subscription” to uncover

forgotten sign-ups. Once found, visit the website and delete the account. You may have to

recover some passwords since you’ve forgotten them. Many websites required you to reset a

password sometime in the past 10 years.

Don’t forget about apps

Smartphone apps you no longer use can drain your battery and track your activity. Comb

through your app library and delete what you don’t need.

Taking the time to eliminate zombie apps and accounts significantly enhances your data

protection. It may take some effort, but it’s easier than battling real zombies!