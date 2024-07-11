What the Tech? Worst Time of Year to Shop

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re about to buy something on Amazon, you might want to hold off a few more days. This is actually the worst time of year to find deals at Amazon and some of the other retailers. The

reason is prices tend to jump leading up to Amazon Prime Day, and some of the discounts

you’re seeing might not be what they seem.

It isn’t true for many items as Amazon has early Prime Day offers for its customers that are often

the same price you’ll see once Prime Day begins. If you want to save money it’s a good idea to

look closely at the discounts and compare the prices with what they sold for during last year’s

Prime Days, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Retail Tricks to Watch Out For

Some retailers use tricks with pricing to make you think you’re getting a great deal. For example,

you might see an 80% off deal on an office chair, with the list price at $1000 and the sale price

at $200. However, if you use a website like CamelCamelCamel.com to check the history of

prices on the item, you might find that it’s never been $1000 and the average price is only $23

more than the “limited-time deal.”

Another sales tactic is jacking up prices just before a sale. For example, a Bose TV speaker

might be priced at $200 a couple of weeks ago, then jump to $280 just before Prime Day. It

might then drop back down to $200 during the sale, making it seem like a great deal.

To avoid overpaying for items on Amazon, it’s important to be aware of these retail tricks. Here

are a few tips:

Use a price tracking website like CamelCamelCamel.com or the smartphone app Keepa to check the history of prices on an item before you buy it.

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Put items you’re interested in getting in your shopping cart and wait to see if the price goes down before you buy them.

By following these tips, you can avoid overpaying and get the best deals on Amazon.

Other Retailers to Watch Out For

Amazon isn’t the only online source for retailers that use these pricing tricks. Other retailers like

Walmart, Target, and Best Buy also have their own summer sales holidays going on now. So be

sure to do your research before you buy anything from any retailer during this time of year.