What the Tech? Website Cookies

(ABC 6 News) – We all love cookies, but in the digital realm, they’re more than just delicious treats. Website cookies play a crucial role in our online experiences, shaping how we interact with the internet.

So, when you encounter that familiar pop-up asking whether you accept cookies, what should

you do?

Cookies are small text files that websites leave on your device, serving various purposes from

enhancing convenience to enabling personalized experiences. They’re the reason you can stay

logged into a website even after closing your browser, allowing you to pick up right where you

left off. They also play a significant role in targeted advertising, which is why you might notice

shoe ads following you around after browsing for footwear online.

Types of Cookies

Essential Cookies

These are the basic ingredients of the cookie recipe – necessary for the website to function

properly. Without them, you might not be able to view the site at all.

Non-Essential Cookies

These optional cookies include:

Marketing cookies that track your preferences and show relevant ads

Social media cookies that allow you to share content on social platforms

To Accept or Not to Accept?

When deciding whether to accept cookies, consider the following:

The Bargain Hunt: If you appreciate personalized ads based on your interests, accepting non-essential cookies might be worthwhile. The Sketchy Side: Avoid accepting cookies from suspicious websites that lack encryption. Look for the padlock symbol next to the search bar to identify secure sites. Third-Party Cookies: These come from external sources and are best rejected as you don’t always know how third parties use your information.

The Changing Cookie Landscape

The digital world is evolving, with major browsers taking steps to enhance user privacy:

Safari and Firefox have already banned third-party cookies

Google plans to follow suit in the coming year

Making Your Choice

When faced with a cookie pop-up, consider your options carefully. If you’re comfortable with

personalized experiences and don’t mind targeted ads, accepting cookies from reputable

websites is generally safe. However, if privacy is your primary concern, you can opt to reject

non-essential cookies.

Remember, your choice matters in the digital cookie jar. Whether you’re protecting your privacy

or hunting for bargains, the power is in your hands. So the next time you encounter that cookie

notification, make an informed decision based on your preferences and comfort level with data

sharing.

In this ever-evolving digital landscape, staying informed about cookies and their implications

empowers you to navigate the web on your own terms. Happy browsing!