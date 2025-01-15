What the Tech? US TikTok Ban Explained

(ABC 6 News) – The US ban on TikTok is looming, and it’s set to take effect on January 19th. This news has left many TikTok fans and creators wondering what will happen to the app and their content. Here’s

a breakdown of what you can expect:

Will the app disappear from my phone?

No, the TikTok app won’t magically vanish from your phone if you already have it installed.

However, it will be removed from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, making it

impossible for new users to download.

Will the app still work?

Yes, for a while at least. If you have TikTok on your phone, it should continue to function, and

creators will likely still upload content. But since it will be removed from app stores, there won’t

be any future updates. This means the app will likely become buggy, crash frequently, and

eventually stop working altogether as Android and Apple release updates.

Can I still access TikTok from a website or VPN?

Most likely, you’ll still be able to access TikTok through its website. Using a VPN to change your

location to a country where TikTok is still allowed is also an option. However, the overall

experience won’t be the same.

What will happen to TikTok creators and their content?

Creators will likely stop posting as frequently due to a decrease in users and potential earnings.

Many creators are already exploring alternative platforms like Lemon8 and RedNote, both

Chinese-owned apps. Other popular options for short-form video content include YouTube

Shorts and Instagram Reels.

If you’re a TikTok creator, it’s crucial to download your content before the ban takes effect on

January 19th.

The Bottom Line

The TikTok era in the US is coming to an end, barring any last-minute decisions from

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. While the app may not disappear from your phone

immediately, its functionality and user experience will be significantly impacted.

For fans, this means finding alternative platforms for short-form video content. For creators, it’s

time to adapt and explore new platforms to continue sharing your content and engaging with

your audience.