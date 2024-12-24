What the Tech? Unwrap the Tech Gifts Early to Save Christmas Day

(ABC 6 News) – We all know the drill: “Don’t open before Christmas!” But let’s be real, some gifts just beg to be unwrapped early. And when it comes to tech gadgets, opening them early might just save

Christmas Day from turning into a tech support nightmare.

Picture this: Your loved one unwraps the latest iPhone, their eyes sparkling with excitement. But

that joy quickly fades as they spend the rest of the day wrestling with updates, downloads, and

endless setup screens. Suddenly, Christmas dinner is delayed, and carols are replaced with

sighs of frustration.

Trust me, I’ve been there. As a consumer tech reporter, I’ve seen firsthand the chaos that can

ensue when tech gifts aren’t prepped ahead of time. Christmas Day is notorious for being one of

the busiest days for device activations and software downloads. Millions of people are all trying

to do the same thing at the same time, and the internet groans under the strain.

So, what’s a well-meaning gift-giver to do? Unwrap those tech gifts early and save the day!

The Tech Gift Pre-Game

Here’s the thing: setting up a new phone, computer, or gaming system takes time. Even on a

good day, you’re looking at updates, downloads, and syncing accounts. And on Christmas Day,

with everyone and their grandma trying to do the same, it can take hours.

Imagine trying to download a massive video game update while your cousins are streaming

movies and your aunt is trying to video chat with the grandkids. Your Wi-Fi will be begging for

mercy.

The Case for Early Unwrapping

By unwrapping and setting up tech gifts early, you’re not just saving time on Christmas Day;

you’re also saving your loved ones from a major headache. Plus, you’ll be the hero who ensures

that everyone can actually enjoy their new gadgets without the setup stress.

Don’t Forget the Batteries!

One more thing: don’t forget to charge those gadgets and controllers ahead of time. There’s

nothing worse than unwrapping a shiny new toy only to find out it’s got no juice.

So, this Christmas spread some holiday cheer by giving the gift of a stress-free tech setup. Your

loved ones will thank you, and you might just save Christmas dinner from becoming a cold,

delayed affair.

Remember, it’s not about spoiling the surprise; it’s about ensuring that the surprise doesn’t turn

into a tech-induced disaster. Happy unwrapping and happy holidays!