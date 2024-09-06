What the Tech? Thinking of Cutting the Cord? Here’s What Your Friends Aren’t Telling You

What the Tech? Cutting the Cable Cord

(ABC 6 News) – Many football fans are scrambling to find a way to watch their favorite teams after Disney pulled ESPN from DirectTV subscribers. If you’re one of them, you might be considering cutting the

cable or satellite cord and switching to a streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu. But before

you do, there are a few things you need to know that your friends might not be telling you.

The remote and menu are different. You’ll need to get used to a new way of navigating channels. Streaming services typically use smaller remotes with fewer buttons, and there’s no “previous” or “last” button. Changing channels requires going back to the menu and finding the other channel, which can be a hassle for sports fans switching between games. There are no channel numbers. You’ll need to scroll through a menu to find the channel you’re looking for, or you can set up your favorites to appear near the top. Startup is slower. Streaming services take a few seconds to load, connect to the internet, and display the menu, while cable TV is instant. You might need to upgrade your WiFi. If you have multiple TVs streaming in 4K, you might need to upgrade your WiFi router and your internet plan to avoid buffering and lag. You might not save as much money as you think. YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV have raised prices in the past couple of years, and they now cost $73 and $77 per month, respectively.

Is cutting the cord right for you?

If you’re a creature of habit who hates change, you might want to think twice before cutting the

cord. But if you’re willing to adjust to a new way of watching TV, streaming services can be a

great way to save money and get the channels you want.

Which service is right for you?

YouTubeTV is the best value for non-sports enthusiasts. Most find the menu is easier to

navigate and you’re allowed to skip commercials on recorded and non-live programs.

For serious sports fans, Hulu Plus Live TV has more benefits because of its ESPN+ add-on

which broadcasts dozens of games that are unavailable anywhere else. Though you still have to

sit through commercials, you have the option to pay $90 a month for ad-free Hulu.

Other options are Fubo TV, and Sling.

Take advantage of free trials.

Most streaming services offer free trials, so you can try them out before you commit to anything.

This is a great way to see if you like the interface and the channel lineup before you cut the

cord.