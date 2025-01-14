What the Tech? The Best of CES
(ABC 6 News) – CES 2025 was a whirlwind of innovation, with over 4,500 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest in technology. While flying cars and AI-infused automobiles grabbed headlines, I’m
focusing on the practical gadgets that will soon be in your homes.
I looked at hundreds of new gadgets and tech-related products and took several days just to
wrap my head around what was unveiled on the show floor. I couldn’t show you everything, but
here are some of my favorite gadgets that you might actually want to own.
Smart Glasses That Don’t Look Like Smart Glasses
Even Realities smart glasses are a game-changer. Instead of bulky frames and obvious
cameras, these glasses look like regular eyewear. The magic happens in the lenses, where a
projector displays notifications and messages. The built-in microphones can transcribe speech
and display it on the screen, making them perfect for anyone with hearing difficulties or
language barriers. They are already available for around $600.
Interpreter Earbuds for Real-Time Conversations
Vasco Translator earbuds and translator take language translation to the next level. These
earbuds not only translate conversations in real-time but also clone your voice, so the person
you’re speaking to hears the translation in your own voice. The technology is impressive and
makes communicating across languages effortless.
A Bathroom Scale That Checks Your Vascular Age
Withings has created a bathroom scale that does more than just tell you your weight. This smart
scale performs a full-body scan, measuring metrics like blood flow and vascular age. It can even
detect early signs of diabetes by slightly heating your feet to draw sweat it can study.
A Robot Vacuum That Cleans Up Your Mess
Roborock Saros is the robot vacuum of the future. Not only does it vacuum your floors, but it
also picks up and puts away small items. Its advanced laser recognition technology can identify
objects like cables and wires, preventing it from getting stuck. You can even program it to put
specific items in designated locations.
Tech That Makes Life Easier
These are just a few of the standout gadgets from CES 2025. These products show that the
future of technology is not just about flashy concepts but also about practical solutions that
make our lives easier and more connected.