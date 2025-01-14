What the Tech? The Best of CES

(ABC 6 News) – CES 2025 was a whirlwind of innovation, with over 4,500 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest in technology. While flying cars and AI-infused automobiles grabbed headlines, I’m

focusing on the practical gadgets that will soon be in your homes.

I looked at hundreds of new gadgets and tech-related products and took several days just to

wrap my head around what was unveiled on the show floor. I couldn’t show you everything, but

here are some of my favorite gadgets that you might actually want to own.

Smart Glasses That Don’t Look Like Smart Glasses

Even Realities smart glasses are a game-changer. Instead of bulky frames and obvious

cameras, these glasses look like regular eyewear. The magic happens in the lenses, where a

projector displays notifications and messages. The built-in microphones can transcribe speech

and display it on the screen, making them perfect for anyone with hearing difficulties or

language barriers. They are already available for around $600.

Interpreter Earbuds for Real-Time Conversations

Vasco Translator earbuds and translator take language translation to the next level. These

earbuds not only translate conversations in real-time but also clone your voice, so the person

you’re speaking to hears the translation in your own voice. The technology is impressive and

makes communicating across languages effortless.

A Bathroom Scale That Checks Your Vascular Age

Withings has created a bathroom scale that does more than just tell you your weight. This smart

scale performs a full-body scan, measuring metrics like blood flow and vascular age. It can even

detect early signs of diabetes by slightly heating your feet to draw sweat it can study.

A Robot Vacuum That Cleans Up Your Mess

Roborock Saros is the robot vacuum of the future. Not only does it vacuum your floors, but it

also picks up and puts away small items. Its advanced laser recognition technology can identify

objects like cables and wires, preventing it from getting stuck. You can even program it to put

specific items in designated locations.

Tech That Makes Life Easier

These are just a few of the standout gadgets from CES 2025. These products show that the

future of technology is not just about flashy concepts but also about practical solutions that

make our lives easier and more connected.