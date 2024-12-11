What the Tech? Tech Gift Ideas for Mom
(ABC 6 News) – When it comes to holiday shopping for Mom, it’s easy to fall back on the usual suspects:
bathrobes, sweaters, perfume. But this year, why not surprise her with a tech gift she’ll actually
use and love? You might be thinking, “My mom isn’t into tech.” But before you dismiss the idea,
check out these gadgets that could make her everyday life a little easier and more enjoyable.
Ember Mug: The Coffee Lover’s Dream
If your mom is a coffee or tea enthusiast, the Ember mug is a game-changer. This smart mug
keeps her beverage at the perfect temperature, from the first sip to the last drop. She can even
customize her preferred temperature using the Ember app. The mug stays charged on its
coaster, so it’s always ready for her next cup. It’s a thoughtful gift that combines technology with
a touch of luxury. The Ember mug keeps things warm for about an hour and a half at 142
degrees.
Kindle Paperwhite: A Library in Her Hands
Even if your mom is a die-hard fan of physical books, she might appreciate the convenience of a
Kindle Paperwhite. This lightweight, waterproof e-reader can hold hundreds of books, making it
perfect for travel or relaxing at home. If she already has a Kindle, consider gifting her a digital
download of a bestseller or a book you think she’d love.
Nourished Gummies: Personalized Nutrition
Gummy vitamins might not sound like a tech gift, but Nourished gummies are a whole different
story. These gummies are custom-made using a 3D printer, based on the specific vitamins and
minerals your mom needs. It’s a unique and thoughtful way to show you care about her health
and well-being. Once you choose which vitamins to include in the gummies, Nourished sends a
30-day supply in her favorite flavor.
Heirloom Video Book: A Walk Down Memory Lane
One of the most cherished gifts I’ve ever given my mom is an Heirloom video book. This
innovative product combines a physical book with a built-in video screen. When she opens the
book, a custom video featuring cherished family photos and videos plays automatically. It’s a
heartwarming and nostalgic way to preserve memories and share them with loved ones.
Creating a video book is easier than you might think. You can upload photos and videos from
your computer or phone, and Heirloom’s software will help you create a polished and
professional-looking video. You can also upload photos and videos to Heirloom and choose your
favorite music and the company will create the video and add it to the book. It’s a gift that’s sure
to bring a tear to her eye and a smile to her face.
This holiday season, ditch the clichés and surprise your mom with a tech gift that’s both
thoughtful and practical. From smart mugs to personalized vitamins and heartwarming video
books, there are plenty of options to choose from. Remember, it’s not about the price tag; it’s
about finding a gift that shows you care and understands her interests.