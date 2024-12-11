What the Tech? Tech Gift Ideas for Mom

What the Tech? Gift Ideas for Mom

(ABC 6 News) – When it comes to holiday shopping for Mom, it’s easy to fall back on the usual suspects:

bathrobes, sweaters, perfume. But this year, why not surprise her with a tech gift she’ll actually

use and love? You might be thinking, “My mom isn’t into tech.” But before you dismiss the idea,

check out these gadgets that could make her everyday life a little easier and more enjoyable.

Ember Mug: The Coffee Lover’s Dream

If your mom is a coffee or tea enthusiast, the Ember mug is a game-changer. This smart mug

keeps her beverage at the perfect temperature, from the first sip to the last drop. She can even

customize her preferred temperature using the Ember app. The mug stays charged on its

coaster, so it’s always ready for her next cup. It’s a thoughtful gift that combines technology with

a touch of luxury. The Ember mug keeps things warm for about an hour and a half at 142

degrees.

Kindle Paperwhite: A Library in Her Hands

Even if your mom is a die-hard fan of physical books, she might appreciate the convenience of a

Kindle Paperwhite. This lightweight, waterproof e-reader can hold hundreds of books, making it

perfect for travel or relaxing at home. If she already has a Kindle, consider gifting her a digital

download of a bestseller or a book you think she’d love.

Nourished Gummies: Personalized Nutrition

Gummy vitamins might not sound like a tech gift, but Nourished gummies are a whole different

story. These gummies are custom-made using a 3D printer, based on the specific vitamins and

minerals your mom needs. It’s a unique and thoughtful way to show you care about her health

and well-being. Once you choose which vitamins to include in the gummies, Nourished sends a

30-day supply in her favorite flavor.

Heirloom Video Book: A Walk Down Memory Lane

One of the most cherished gifts I’ve ever given my mom is an Heirloom video book. This

innovative product combines a physical book with a built-in video screen. When she opens the

book, a custom video featuring cherished family photos and videos plays automatically. It’s a

heartwarming and nostalgic way to preserve memories and share them with loved ones.

Creating a video book is easier than you might think. You can upload photos and videos from

your computer or phone, and Heirloom’s software will help you create a polished and

professional-looking video. You can also upload photos and videos to Heirloom and choose your

favorite music and the company will create the video and add it to the book. It’s a gift that’s sure

to bring a tear to her eye and a smile to her face.

This holiday season, ditch the clichés and surprise your mom with a tech gift that’s both

thoughtful and practical. From smart mugs to personalized vitamins and heartwarming video

books, there are plenty of options to choose from. Remember, it’s not about the price tag; it’s

about finding a gift that shows you care and understands her interests.