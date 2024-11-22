What the Tech? Tech for Road Trips
(ABC 6 News) – Thanksgiving travel is upon us, and with millions hitting the road, the backseat can quickly
become a battleground of boredom. If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained and
engaged without relying solely on screen time, here are some tech-savvy tips to make your
family road trip a memorable one.
Podcasts for the Whole Family
Podcasts are a fantastic way to pass the time, spark conversation, and learn something new.
The challenge lies in finding podcasts that cater to both adults and children. “Dear Hank & John”
is a popular choice, hosted by two witty YouTubers who discuss a wide range of quirky topics
that’ll keep everyone entertained. For a dose of history with a side of fun, “The Past and
Curious” podcast dives into fascinating historical events and figures, making learning an
adventure.
Common Sense Media also recommends the podcasts: Moment of Um, Forever Ago, and 5 for
5 Trivia.
Coloring Apps for Relaxation and Creativity
Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore! Coloring book apps offer a relaxing and creative outlet for all
ages. “April Coloring” is like a digital paint-by-numbers experience, with new designs released
daily. “Lake Coloring Book” provides a wider range of tools and colors, allowing for more artistic
expression. These apps are a great way to unwind and de-stress during long drives. These
apps offer free trials for their premium versions.
Curated Playlists for the Perfect Road Trip Vibe
Music sets the mood for any journey. The “Trip Tunes” app takes the hassle out of creating the
perfect road trip playlist. Simply input your destination and musical preferences, and the app
generates a custom mix of tunes that’ll keep the whole family grooving. I love how this app
creates the playlists to look like the old mixtapes of the 70s and 80s.
Download Movies and Shows for Offline Viewing
While we encourage minimizing screen time, there might be moments when a movie or TV
show is the perfect solution. To avoid draining your data plan, download content from streaming
services like Hulu, Netflix, or Prime Video before you hit the road. Don’t forget those earbuds for
a peaceful co-viewing experience.
Remember the Essentials
- Chargers and Adapters: Keep those devices powered up with car chargers and adapters.
- Portable Battery Packs: For extra juice when outlets are scarce.
- Headphones: Essential for individual listening experiences.