What the Tech? Tech for Road Trips

(ABC 6 News) – Thanksgiving travel is upon us, and with millions hitting the road, the backseat can quickly

become a battleground of boredom. If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained and

engaged without relying solely on screen time, here are some tech-savvy tips to make your

family road trip a memorable one.

Podcasts for the Whole Family

Podcasts are a fantastic way to pass the time, spark conversation, and learn something new.

The challenge lies in finding podcasts that cater to both adults and children. “Dear Hank & John”

is a popular choice, hosted by two witty YouTubers who discuss a wide range of quirky topics

that’ll keep everyone entertained. For a dose of history with a side of fun, “The Past and

Curious” podcast dives into fascinating historical events and figures, making learning an

adventure.

Common Sense Media also recommends the podcasts: Moment of Um, Forever Ago, and 5 for

5 Trivia.

Coloring Apps for Relaxation and Creativity

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore! Coloring book apps offer a relaxing and creative outlet for all

ages. “April Coloring” is like a digital paint-by-numbers experience, with new designs released

daily. “Lake Coloring Book” provides a wider range of tools and colors, allowing for more artistic

expression. These apps are a great way to unwind and de-stress during long drives. These

apps offer free trials for their premium versions.

Curated Playlists for the Perfect Road Trip Vibe

Music sets the mood for any journey. The “Trip Tunes” app takes the hassle out of creating the

perfect road trip playlist. Simply input your destination and musical preferences, and the app

generates a custom mix of tunes that’ll keep the whole family grooving. I love how this app

creates the playlists to look like the old mixtapes of the 70s and 80s.

Download Movies and Shows for Offline Viewing

While we encourage minimizing screen time, there might be moments when a movie or TV

show is the perfect solution. To avoid draining your data plan, download content from streaming

services like Hulu, Netflix, or Prime Video before you hit the road. Don’t forget those earbuds for

a peaceful co-viewing experience.

Remember the Essentials