What the Tech? Tech for Christmas Trees

What the Tech? Christmas Tree Tech

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s face it, Christmas trees can be a bit of a headache. From tangled lights to that inevitable burnt-out bulb that plunges the whole strand into darkness, the festive cheer can quickly dim.

Light problems are a good way to turn a family night of decorating into a frustrating evening.

But thanks to some clever tech innovations, those days of frustration might be behind us. Here

are two gadgets that promise to make your Christmas tree experience a whole lot brighter.

1. Smart Plugs

If you’re still crawling under the tree to plug in the lights, it’s time for an upgrade. Your artificial

tree may have come with a remote control, if not you can add an even easier way to turn on the

lights using just your voice.

Bluetooth smart plugs let you control your Christmas tree lights with your voice. Simply plug the

smart plug into an outlet, pair it with your phone, and connect it to your smart home assistant

like Alexa or Google. Then, with a simple voice command like, “Alexa, turn on the Christmas

tree,” you can illuminate your holiday centerpiece without leaving the comfort of your couch.

These smart plugs also offer remote access, so you can turn the lights on and off even when

you’re away from home. Imagine turning on your Christmas tree lights as you’re driving home

from work, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for your arrival.

2. Lightkeeper Pro: The Bulb-Saving Superhero

We’ve all been there – a string of lights refuses to light up, and the culprit is usually a single bad

bulb. Finding that one bad bulb is more work than most of us would like to do. So, it’s easier to

throw way the string of lights and buy another one.

That isn’t an option if your tree has hundreds of pre-lit bulbs.

Instead of tossing the entire strand, the Lightkeeper Pro steps in to save the day. This handy

gadget sends a pulse of electricity through the strand, even bypassing the faulty bulb. This

allows you to quickly identify and replace the offender, restoring your Christmas tree’s brilliance.

The Lightkeeper Pro works with both incandescent and LED lights, making it a versatile tool for

any Christmas tree setup. While it might take a bit of practice to master, this gadget can save

you time, money, and frustration. The Lightkeeper Pro has instructional videos on its website

and my experience is that it’s good to watch them a few times if you get stuck.

These two tech gadgets – smart plugs and the Lightkeeper Pro – offer simple solutions to

common Christmas tree problems.

Remember: Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for any tech gadgets you use. Safety

first!

www.lightkeeperpro.com

Smart Plugs on Amazon

Smart Plugs on Walmart