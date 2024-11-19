What the Tech? Shopping on Social Media

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday season is upon us, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the hunt for the best deals is on. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are

flooded with enticing offers, but it’s crucial to be vigilant. Scammers are increasingly using these

platforms to lure unsuspecting shoppers into their traps.

Recently, I almost fell victim to one such scam. A Facebook ad offered an 80% discount on

Vineyard Vines apparel. The website looked legitimate, mirroring the real brand’s site. However,

a closer look revealed subtle discrepancies. The domain name was slightly off, and the “trusted

store” label was clearly a fake.

These scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Scammers are adept at creating

websites that look identical to those of popular brands. They use social media advertising to

reach a wider audience and often offer unbelievable discounts to attract attention.

How to Protect Yourself

Scrutinize the Website: Pay close attention to the domain name. Look for misspellings or unusual extensions like “.shop” or “.sale.” Check for a secure connection (https://).

Pay close attention to the domain name. Look for misspellings or unusual extensions like “.shop” or “.sale.” Check for a secure connection (https://). Verify the Seller: Do some research on the seller. Look for reviews and ratings from other customers. If the seller is unfamiliar or has negative feedback, proceed with caution.

Do some research on the seller. Look for reviews and ratings from other customers. If the seller is unfamiliar or has negative feedback, proceed with caution. Use a Credit Card: Never use a debit card for online purchases. Credit cards offer better protection against fraud.

Never use a debit card for online purchases. Credit cards offer better protection against fraud. Be Wary of Unrealistic Discounts: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often use low prices to lure victims.

Remember, social media platforms are a breeding ground for scams. Always be cautious when

clicking on links or making purchases through these platforms.

And it isn’t only Facebook. Scammers will try everything to reach vulnerable shoppers. During

the holiday shopping season be leary of special offers sent as emails and even text messages.