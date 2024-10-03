What the Tech? Shop Smart and Save Money on Amazon

What the Tech? Shopping Smart on Amazon

(ABC 6 News) – Amazon Prime’s free 2-day shipping is a popular perk, but if you’re not using other Prime

benefits like streaming or Prime Day deals, the $140 annual fee might not be worth it. Did you

know you can still get free shipping without Prime? You just need to spend a minimum amount,

typically around $35.

Reaching that minimum without overspending can be tricky, but there’s a shopping secret that

can help. Amazon offers many items for just pennies, but finding them can be a challenge.

That’s where Cheap Filler comes in. This website helps you search for items as low as 25 cents,

making it easier to reach the free shipping threshold.

Simply enter how much you need to spend, or browse by category. You’ll be surprised at the

variety of affordable items available. Need to add $10 to your cart? Grab some snacks,

toiletries, or even kitchen gadgets for just a few dollars each. You can even turn it into a game,

challenging yourself to find the most interesting items for the lowest prices.

By using Cheap Filler, I was able to add $11 worth of items I’ll actually use to my cart, reaching

the $35 minimum and scoring free shipping. It’s a fun and easy way to save $140 a year on a

Prime membership.

If you’re only using Amazon Prime for free shipping, consider this alternative. With a little

planning and the help of Cheap Filler, you can enjoy free shipping on all your orders without

breaking the bank.

Remember, Cheap Filler takes a cut of what you spend through affiliate links, but it doesn’t

affect the price you pay. You can also use it to find cheap items at other retailers with minimum

purchase requirements for free shipping.