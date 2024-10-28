What the Tech? Scam Alert: A New Twist on Sextortion

(ABC 6 News) – You may have heard of sextortion scams before, but this latest version is even more terrifying. Scammers are now sending emails that include a picture of your house, along with threats to

expose your supposed viewing of explicit content unless you pay a ransom in Bitcoin.

Cybersecurity pro Krebs on Security reports these emails to claim that the scammer has stolen

your passwords and installed malware on your phone, allowing them to access your camera

and record you. They threaten to send these videos to your contacts if you don’t pay up within a

short timeframe.

To make matters worse, some of these emails now include a photo of your own house, adding a

layer of intimidation and making the threat seem more real. The scammers likely obtain this

photo from Google Street View, and your personal information from data breaches that have

exposed your email address, name, and street address.

It’s important to remember that this is just a scam. The scammers don’t have any compromising

videos of you, and they can’t actually access your camera or contacts. Their goal is to scare you

into paying the ransom without reporting the scam to the authorities.

If you receive one of these emails, don’t panic. Here’s what you should do: