What the Tech? Roblox Parental Controls

(ABC 6 News) – Roblox, the immensely popular social media and gaming platform with nearly 90 million daily active users, has recently come under scrutiny for safety concerns. The platform’s lack of strict

age restrictions has allowed young children to interact with teenagers and adults, raising

concerns about inappropriate content and interactions.

How young are Roblox users?

““I know people who are as young as seven that are playing and I don’t know if that’s a good

thing or not,” said 14-year old Carter Coleman.

From his room on his computer, Coleman uses Roblox to create and promote virtual concerts

for thousands of Roblox users to attend. He and his friends are currently planning a 21 Pilots

concert.

Coleman has avoided some of the things that lurk in the shadows of Roblox’ virtual world but

admits he’s heard of what is happening.

So-called “Condo Games” where users create virtual characters to slip into virtual rooms for

virtual sex. Chats, messaging, and live conversations between adults and children. It’s the side

of Roblox that concerns parents and others.

In response to these concerns, Roblox has announced a series of new parental controls aimed

at enhancing child safety. These controls empower parents to take a more active role in

monitoring and managing their children’s activities on the platform.

One of the key features of the update is the ability for parents to remotely manage their child’s

Roblox experience from their own device. Parents can now set time limits on how long their

children can spend on the platform. Once the allotted time is up, the game will stop until the next

day.

Additionally, parents can monitor their child’s friends list and set maturity limits for the content

they can access. This helps prevent younger users from being exposed to inappropriate

material. Furthermore, users under 13 years old will no longer be able to enter “social hangout”

spaces designed for chatting with other users, reducing the risk of unwanted interactions.

These new parental controls are a welcome addition for parents who have been concerned

about their children’s safety on Roblox. By providing parents with more tools to monitor and

manage their children’s activities, Roblox is taking a step in the right direction to address the

safety concerns that have been raised.

However, it’s important to note that parental controls are just one part of the solution. It’s also

crucial for parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about online safety

and the potential risks of interacting with strangers online.

Roblox’s new parental controls are expected to be rolled out early next year. In the meantime,

parents can refer to the Roblox website for additional resources and guidance on how to protect

their children from harmful content and experiences.