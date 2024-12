What the Tech? QR codes for Christmas decorations

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Every November when it’s time to get out the Christmas decorations I wish I had done a better job of putting them away the year before.

Lights for the tree were tossed into multiple bins. The tree-topper somehow got into a plastic tub

with plastic Halloween pumpkins and a Thanksgiving tablecloth. Decorations for three separate

holidays are mixed in a half-dozen green plastic bins. As usual, next Halloween we’ll go from

bin-to-bin sorting through all of the decorations we’ve thrown in multiple plastic tubs.

There must be a better way.

Here’s a cheap solution: QR codes.

You can pick up a pack of QR code stickers online. I bought a pack of 48 for $16. Here’s how

they work:

The stickers connect to an app that both reads and labels them. It’s fairly simple to use.

Place one of the stickers on a storage bin and then scan it with the app. Once in the app, you

can label it simply “Christmas decorations”, or my recommendation is to be more specific. I put

all of the Christmas tree lights in one bin and used the app to label a sticker as “Christmas tree

lights” and are kept in a green bin. You’re also prompted to add a description to the sticker for its

location such as ‘storage room’, ‘closet’, or ‘basement’.

You can then summarize what’s stored in the bin and take at least one photo of the contents.

Now we can close it up and put the tub away.

I used another bin to hold assorted decorations and random ornaments. Another bin is

specifically for special ornaments that have been passed down through the family, and another

is for a nativity scene and tabletop decorations.

Next November when you’re ready to begin decorating, just use your smartphone’s camera

and the app to scan a QR code sticker to see exactly what’s inside a bin before taking it down

and opening it.

You can always re-scan the QR code and re-label it with what goes in it the next time you put

things away.

It’s a good idea to do the same with other holiday decorations too. Rather than opening every

bin looking for plastic Halloween pumpkins, just scan the code to locate the bin. And you can

use the stickers for many other things such as paint you use in rooms, or one of my favorite

uses, labeling charging bricks so I always know which charger goes with which tech gadget.

It takes a little work doing this the first time, but once bins are labeled and things put away

correctly, you’ll shave time off your decorating