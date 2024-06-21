What the Tech? Protecting Your Smartphone from the Summer Heat

What the Tech? Heat and Smartphones

(ABC 6 News) – The summer solstice marks the onset of the hottest days of the year, and while we often worry about our phones getting wet at the beach or pool, heat poses an equal threat. Heat is the

number one cause of shortened battery life in smartphones. Here are some essential do’s and

don’ts to prevent your phone from overheating.

Inside the Car:

● Never leave your phone in direct sunlight, even with the air conditioner on.

● Avoid using your phone as a GPS on the dashboard as it is in direct sunlight.

● Refrain from playing games, watching movies, or using GPS while charging, as these

activities increase internal temperature.

● Using cheap chargers from service stations can further damage the battery.

What to Do When Your Phone Overheats:

● Move it to a cool, dry place out of the sun.

● Remove the case to help it cool down.

● Once it turns back on, power it off and let it sit for 30 minutes.

● Avoid charging it during this time.

● Never put your phone in the refrigerator or freezer, as condensation can form and cause

internal damage.

Remember, repeated overheating can permanently damage your phone’s battery, leading to

costly replacements. By following these tips, you can ensure your smartphone stays cool and

functional throughout the summer heat.