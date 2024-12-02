What the Tech? Protect Your Packages

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday season is upon us, and unfortunately, so are the porch pirates. These thieves are becoming increasingly brazen, swiping packages right off doorsteps. With billions of dollars’

worth of merchandise at risk, it’s more important than ever to take steps to protect your

purchases.

And they do not seem to care if you have a doorbell camera or not. Police say some thieves

follow delivery trucks watching for a delivery. Once the truck is out of sight, the crooks run up to

the doorstep, steal the package, and make a quick getaway.

A recent survey revealed that a staggering 1 in 6 shoppers will have a package stolen this year.

But there are several strategies you can employ to minimize your chances of becoming a victim.

The important thing is using these measures before you hit the buy now button.

Choose Your Delivery Date Wisely: While Amazon’s 2-day delivery is undeniably convenient, it’s not always the best option from a security standpoint. If you don’t need your item immediately, consider selecting a delivery date when you’ll be home to receive it. Amazon Day deliveries often offer an incentive of a few credits toward digital items that can be used to purchase Kindle book, music, or a Prime movie rental.

Other Tips and Tricks

Install a Security Camera: A doorbell camera or security camera can act as a deterrent to would-be thieves. Plus, if a package is stolen, you’ll have video evidence to provide to the police. Ring doorbells are the most popular but other brands such as Eufy, Wyze, and Maximus offer doorbells with dual cameras to see who approaches the door and as well as see what is on the doorstep such as a package.

By taking these precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk of package theft this holiday

season. Remember, a little bit of prevention can go a long way in protecting your purchases and

ensuring a stress-free holiday shopping experience.