What the Tech? Practical Gadgets for Your Home

(ABC 6 News) – In today’s world, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, and our homes are no exception. From convenience to security, there’s a gadget for almost every need. Here are a

few must-have tech gadgets that can elevate your home life:

Leak detectors: Water damage can be a homeowner’s nightmare. A leak detector can provide peace of mind by alerting you to potential leaks before they become major problems. The Govee leak detector is around $40 for a pack of four.

Smart lightbulbs: These bulbs offer a range of benefits, from energy efficiency to customizable lighting options. Control the ambiance of your home with a simple voice command or app. Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and Govee are respected brands. One tip: look for smart bulbs and other smart devices that are labeled as working with "Matter". This ensures your device will work with both Alexa and Google.

NFC tags: These programmable tags can automate tasks like turning on lights or launching apps, making your daily routines a breeze. Triggers are set up in your phone's shortcuts app.

Outlet plates/surge protectors: Protect your valuable electronics from power surges and ensure you have enough outlets for all your devices. Several power strips hid electrical outlets while others add surge protection to a wall outlet.

Antenna: Cut the cord and enjoy free over-the-air television with a quality antenna. Before ordering an antenna, check Antennas Direct to see which TV towers you'll be able to reach and get the one recommended for your home.

Vacuum: A robot vacuum can keep your floors clean with minimal effort, freeing up your time for other tasks.

Standup desk: Improve your posture and health with a standup desk, perfect for those who work from home. Standup desks enjoyed a surge of attention during the COVID pandemic as people stayed home for work.

Sous vide: This cooking tool allows you to achieve restaurant-quality results at home with precise temperature control. Busy people can place their choice of meats in a Sous Vide container and walk away. In a couple of hours (read the directions) your food will be fully cooked and ready to sear.

These are just a few examples of the many tech gadgets available to enhance your home life.

With a little research, you can find the perfect gadgets to make your home more comfortable,

convenient, and secure. Remember, technology should work for you, so choose gadgets that fit

your lifestyle and needs.