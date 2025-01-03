What the Tech? New Year’s Resolutions? There’s an App for That!

What the Tech? Apps for New Year's Resolutions

(ABC 6 News) – Sharing your New Year’s resolutions with someone can make a big difference in whether you stick with them. Thankfully, there are apps to help keep you accountable and motivated.

Saving Money

One of the most common resolutions is to save money. Copilot is a great tool to help. It

connects to your bank and credit card accounts, giving you a clear picture of where your money

goes. You can create a budget, track bills, and even find better deals on credit cards. It even

tracks your spending on things like eating out and adjusts your budget accordingly.

Improving Health

Many people resolve to improve their health in the new year. MyFitnessPal is a popular app for

tracking daily calories. Just scan the barcodes of your food, and it logs the calories. It also

tracks the calories you burn through exercise, giving you a complete picture of your daily intake

and output.

Breaking Bad Habits

If you’re trying to quit smoking, SmokeFree can help. It sends encouraging messages

throughout the day and shows how much money you’re saving by not buying cigarettes. For

those looking to cut back on or quit alcohol, I Am Sober tracks your sober days, sends

motivational messages, and connects you with others on the same journey.

Accountability and Support

Covenant Eyes is designed for those struggling with pornography addiction. It blocks adult

content and uses AI to filter messages and images. You can even choose to have it notify others

if you’re struggling.

Turning Resolutions into Reality

Accountability is key to turning your goals into reality. These apps provide support, motivation,

and tracking tools to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions. Remember, you don’t have

to go it alone!