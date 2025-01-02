What the Tech? New Year’s Resolutions: Tech Edition

(ABC 6 News) – As we head into 2025, technology continues to play an increasingly significant role in our lives. We’re constantly connected, and our safety and security depend on it. So, as you make your

New Year’s resolutions, consider adding a few tech-focused ones to the list. These can help you

navigate the digital landscape more safely and positively.

1. Manage and Change Your Passwords

Using the same password for multiple accounts, especially sensitive ones like banks and social

media, is a major security risk. If one account is compromised, they all are. Consider using a

password manager like Apple’s Password App, One Password, or LastPass. These tools

generate and store complex passwords for you. Alternatively, create a unique code system that

you can remember. You can also begin using two-factor authentication and passcodes to keep

your accounts safe.

2. Limit Social Media Time

Doomscrolling and endless hours on social media can negatively impact mental health and

productivity. I cannot count how many times I have seen a family sit down for a dinner in a

restaurant and all of the young kids have headphones on and are staring at a tablet or phone

screen. Set time limits for yourself and your family. Encourage device-free dinners and quality

time together. Add a cut-off time for your evening routine when phones are put away.

3. Don’t Believe Everything You See Online

With advancements in AI, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and

fake content. Be skeptical of clickbait, sensational headlines, and unverified images. Think twice

before sharing and consider the source.

4. Deauthorize Unused Apps on Facebook

Many of us use our Facebook accounts to log into other apps and websites. Over time, we may

stop using these services but forget to revoke their access. This poses a security risk. Regularly

review and remove any unused app authorizations in your Facebook settings.

5. Be Kind Online

The internet can be a breeding ground for negativity and conflict. Before reacting impulsively to

a post or comment, take a moment to consider your words. Remember that there’s a person on

the other side of the screen. Foster a positive and respectful online environment.

Bonus Tip: Keep Your Software Updated

Regularly updating your operating systems, apps, and antivirus software is crucial for protecting

your devices from security vulnerabilities. Enable automatic updates whenever possible.

By incorporating these tech resolutions into your life, you can create a safer and more positive

digital experience for yourself and your family. Remember, technology should enhance our lives,

not control them. Make 2025 the year we take charge of our tech habits and prioritize our

well-being in the digital world.