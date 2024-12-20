What the Tech? Last Second Gift Ideas: Tech Edition
(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there – a birthday sneaks up on you, a holiday party invitation arrives
unexpectedly, or maybe you just forgot about that one person on your list. Don’t panic! In the
age of smartphones and instant gratification, there are plenty of tech-savvy, last-second gifts
that will save the day (and your reputation).
1. The Classic Amazon Dash
Let’s be real, Amazon has become the go-to for last-minute shopping. With same-day delivery
on many items, you can have a gift delivered before the recipient even realizes they’re getting
one. Just be mindful of those delivery times and maybe have a backup plan (like blaming it on
the delivery driver).
2. Foodie Delights
Who doesn’t love a surprise treat? Order a delicious dessert, a fancy coffee, or a gourmet meal
through delivery apps like DoorDash or Grubhub. It’s like a gift and an experience all in one!
Bonus points if you have Amazon Prime, which often comes with free Grubhub delivery – talk
about a win-win.
3. Digital Goodies
For the bookworms, movie buffs, or app enthusiasts in your life, digital gifts are the way to go.
Send them your favorite e-book, movie, or even a paid app through platforms like Apple Books,
the App Store, or Google Play. It’s thoughtful, personal, and they can enjoy it instantly.
4. Subscription Services
Know someone who’s always wanted to learn a new skill or improve their productivity? Gift them
a subscription to a service like LinkedIn Learning, Evernote, MasterClass, or Canva. It’s a gift
that keeps on giving (and hopefully they’ll learn something useful).
5. The Sneaky Sirius XM Trick
This one requires a bit of stealth, but it’s sure to impress. If you know the make and model of
someone’s car, you can usually find their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on the front
windshield. With that VIN, you can gift them a Sirius XM subscription through the Sirius XM
website. It’s a fun surprise for any music lover or podcast enthusiast. Just be prepared to help
them navigate the potential complexities if they already have a Sirius XM subscription. Sirius XM
is currently offering a 3-month subscription for $1. You won’t get it at that price if they already
have an account.
Remember: These last-second gift ideas are all about convenience and thoughtfulness. With a
little creativity and a smartphone, you can find the perfect gift for anyone, even if you’re down to
the wire. So ditch the panic and embrace the power of technology – your friends and family will
thank you for it!