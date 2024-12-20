What the Tech? Last Second Gift Ideas: Tech Edition

What the Tech? Last Second Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there – a birthday sneaks up on you, a holiday party invitation arrives

unexpectedly, or maybe you just forgot about that one person on your list. Don’t panic! In the

age of smartphones and instant gratification, there are plenty of tech-savvy, last-second gifts

that will save the day (and your reputation).

1. The Classic Amazon Dash

Let’s be real, Amazon has become the go-to for last-minute shopping. With same-day delivery

on many items, you can have a gift delivered before the recipient even realizes they’re getting

one. Just be mindful of those delivery times and maybe have a backup plan (like blaming it on

the delivery driver).

2. Foodie Delights

Who doesn’t love a surprise treat? Order a delicious dessert, a fancy coffee, or a gourmet meal

through delivery apps like DoorDash or Grubhub. It’s like a gift and an experience all in one!

Bonus points if you have Amazon Prime, which often comes with free Grubhub delivery – talk

about a win-win.

3. Digital Goodies

For the bookworms, movie buffs, or app enthusiasts in your life, digital gifts are the way to go.

Send them your favorite e-book, movie, or even a paid app through platforms like Apple Books,

the App Store, or Google Play. It’s thoughtful, personal, and they can enjoy it instantly.

4. Subscription Services

Know someone who’s always wanted to learn a new skill or improve their productivity? Gift them

a subscription to a service like LinkedIn Learning, Evernote, MasterClass, or Canva. It’s a gift

that keeps on giving (and hopefully they’ll learn something useful).

5. The Sneaky Sirius XM Trick

This one requires a bit of stealth, but it’s sure to impress. If you know the make and model of

someone’s car, you can usually find their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on the front

windshield. With that VIN, you can gift them a Sirius XM subscription through the Sirius XM

website. It’s a fun surprise for any music lover or podcast enthusiast. Just be prepared to help

them navigate the potential complexities if they already have a Sirius XM subscription. Sirius XM

is currently offering a 3-month subscription for $1. You won’t get it at that price if they already

have an account.

Remember: These last-second gift ideas are all about convenience and thoughtfulness. With a

little creativity and a smartphone, you can find the perfect gift for anyone, even if you’re down to

the wire. So ditch the panic and embrace the power of technology – your friends and family will

thank you for it!