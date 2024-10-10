What the Tech? How to Spot Counterfeit Products Online

What the Tech? How to Spot Counterfeit Products

(ABC 6 News) – Amazon Prime Day and the upcoming holiday shopping season are a great time to score deals, but it’s important to be vigilant about counterfeit products. Fake items can be found across

various categories, from electronics to clothing and even toys.

Amazon is actively identifying sellers involved in listing counterfeit products within its

Counterfeit Crime Unit. In 2023, Amazon banned over 7 million counterfeit products from its

online store.

While Amazon’s efforts remove items, it’s still important for shoppers to look carefully before

they buy to ensure they’re ordering what they think they’re ordering.

Here are some tips to help you avoid falling victim to counterfeit sellers:

Scrutinize the Seller: Check Seller Ratings and Reviews: Look for sellers with high ratings and positive reviews. Be wary of sellers with a limited history or overwhelmingly negative feedback.

Look for sellers with high ratings and positive reviews. Be wary of sellers with a limited history or overwhelmingly negative feedback. Pay Attention to Seller Information: Legitimate sellers will provide clear contact information and details about their business. If this information is missing or seems suspicious, proceed with caution.

Legitimate sellers will provide clear contact information and details about their business. If this information is missing or seems suspicious, proceed with caution. Beware of “Just Launched” Sellers: New sellers might be legitimate, but they also haven’t established a track record. Consider purchasing from more established sellers, especially for high-value items. Inspect Product Listings Carefully: Compare Prices: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Counterfeiters often lure buyers with significantly lower prices than reputable sellers.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Counterfeiters often lure buyers with significantly lower prices than reputable sellers. Examine Product Images and Descriptions: Look for high-quality images and detailed descriptions. Blurry images or vague descriptions could be a red flag.

Look for high-quality images and detailed descriptions. Blurry images or vague descriptions could be a red flag. Check for Brand Authorization: If you’re buying a branded product, look for indications that the seller is authorized to sell it.

If you’re buying a branded product, look for indications that the seller is authorized to sell it. Watch for Typos and Grammatical Errors: Poorly written product descriptions can be a sign of a counterfeit seller. Read Customer Reviews Critically: Look for Verified Purchases: Reviews from verified buyers are generally more reliable.

Reviews from verified buyers are generally more reliable. Pay Attention to Review Content: Read reviews carefully for mentions of product quality, authenticity, and seller experience.

Read reviews carefully for mentions of product quality, authenticity, and seller experience. Be Skeptical of Overly Positive Reviews: If all the reviews are glowing, it could be a sign of fake reviews.

In one review I found of a Nintendo Switch gaming system, the verified buyer said the color

didn’t look right. It was also flimsy and when they tried to log into their Nintendo account, the

device was not found. Since they discovered this after the return window closed, they were out

the $300 they paid for it.

Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off about a product or seller, trust your gut. There are plenty of other sellers and products to choose from on Amazon.

Remember: Amazon has measures in place to combat counterfeit products, but it’s still

important to be a savvy shopper.