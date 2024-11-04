What the Tech? Headspace: Your Post-Election Stress Reliever

What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Headspace'

(ABC 6 News) – The election season can be a stressful time for many, regardless of political affiliation. If you’re finding it hard to relax and unwind, you’re not alone. In fact, a recent survey shows that 60% of

Americans are feeling stressed by the election. Luckily, there’s an app that can help:

Headspace.

Headspace is one of the most popular and respected meditation apps available. It offers a wide

variety of guided meditations, sleep sounds, and one-on-one mental health support. Whether

you’re a beginner or an experienced meditator, Headspace has something to offer.

In recognition of the unique stress this election season has caused, Headspace has introduced

a special series of meditations called “Politics without Panic.” These meditations, led by licensed

counselors, are designed to help users manage feelings of overwhelm, information overload,

and election anxiety. They typically last between 3 and 10 minutes and provide guidance on

relaxation techniques and breathing exercises to help wash away the stress of election

coverage, talk radio, and social media.

While Headspace is a subscription-based app with a yearly cost of $70, it offers a free 7-day

trial. This trial period is a great way to explore the app’s features and see if it’s right for you,

especially during the post-election period.

Even if you’re not typically someone who experiences anxiety or stress, the unique

circumstances of this election season may have left you feeling on edge. Headspace provides a

valuable tool to help you navigate these feelings and find some inner peace. With its

user-friendly interface, variety of content, and focus on election-related stress, Headspace could

be the key to helping you relax and de-stress after the election.

www.headspace.com

www.whatthetech.tv